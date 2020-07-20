Search continues for missing Cape Town schoolgirl Lunamandla Sithonga

Cape Town - The search is still underway for a Cape Town girl who mysteriously disappeared two weeks ago on her way to school and has not been seen since. Lunamandla Sithonga, 12-years-old, from Khayelitsha township was last seen on July 9 after being dropped off by her school transport driver in Eastridge in Mitchells Plain. She was wearing her red and blue Eastville Primary School uniform and carried a Nike backpack. The young girl is medium built, with brown eyes and short black plaited hair. Khayelistha and Mitchells Plain community members have been searching frantically for the Grade 6 pupil, but have not made any progress to date. In a statement on Monday, the Western Cape department of social development said a team of social workers had visited Sithonga’s family amid deep concern for her welfare.

“We are calling on our communities to be our eyes and ears on the ground," Fernandez said.

"Please do not hesitate to contact the SAPS (South African Police Service) or any other relevant authority if you have any information about Lunamandla. Furthermore, we would also like to thank everyone who has been working hard and actively involved in the search."

She said a dedicated team of social workers would continue to render support and other assistance to the young girl's family and neighbours affected by her disappearance.

The Khayelitsha community policing forum has continued to spread information about Sithonga on social media and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

African News Agency (ANA)