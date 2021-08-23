Search continues for serial cat killer after police release 40-year-old suspect

Cape Town - Police have released a 40-year-old suspect, detained for questioning in connection with a spate of brutal cat killings, in Manenberg. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the man was arrested on Friday and detained.

Swartbooi said, during his questioning, it was found that there was not enough evidence to link him to the crime. "The suspect has since been released on Friday evening. The investigation into the matter continues," said Swartbooi. Since July 15, more than 40 cats have been slaughtered, disemboweled, and thrown into the yards of local residents, schools, churches, and on fields.

Cape of Good Hope (CoGH) Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) spokesperson Belinda Abraham said the SPCA works in Manenberg on a daily basis, but have not investigated any of those incidents or taken any reports or complaints with regards to cat killings in the area. However, Animal Welfare Society’s (AWS) Allan Perrins was confident that authorities have caught the right person in connection with the grim killing spree. Last week, the organisation removed two dogs from a property, where they believed the alleged “serial cat killer” resided. CCTV footage showed that two dogs were used to capture the cats, which led AWS staff to the home.