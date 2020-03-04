Search continues for six Cape fishermen missing since last week

Cape Town - Search operations continue for the six fishermen believed to be missing at sea after their boat capsized between Mouille Point and Oudekraal. Last Thursday, a boat carrying 13 people capsized or became waterlogged, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI). An abandoned semi-submerged inflatable boat was located two miles off-shore at Mouille Point Lighthouse and is believed to be the craft that the 13 men had been on. NSRI spokesperson, Craig Lambinon said one person managed to reach Clifton shore and made the alert. "The man who raised the alarm and who had come ashore at Clifton was not injured and revealed that an additional three men had come ashore and were not injured and they were accounted for," he said.

During an extensive search, two men were located by the Air Force helicopter floating in the water three quarters a nautical mile off-shore of Bakoven.

A rescue swimmer was deployed from the helicopter and secured one of the men, and sea rescue craft rendezvoused at that location and secured one man who was taken onboard a sea rescue craft.

"Both men, suffering hypothermia, were recovered into the helicopter using a basket hoist and they were airlifted to hospital where they are recovering," said Lambinon.

"During an ongoing search the body of one man was located and recovered onto a sea rescue craft and the body of the man was brought to NSRI Bakoven and taken into the care of the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services and police attended at the scene and have opened an inquest docket."

This means seven men have now been accounted for, while six others are still believed to be missing.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk confirmed that investigations and search operations are still underway.

Lambinon added that they will continue to assist police with efforts to locate missing men: “Nothing has changed. We continue to assist police with family support.”

Family and community members joined the search on Tuesday and reported little success at locating any of the men.

“Everyone has been out, they took the family to the area where the boat sank on Tuesday. We all went there on rubber ducks. No new reports. I am in contact with the NSRI, they told me they won't stop looking. They will always be vigilant and still searching at sea,” said Hangberg community member, Zelda Agulhas.



“There are no new developments, just all stories from different people. I don't know what to tell my children. My world is messed up. Nobody is talking. Names are not surfacing,” said the wife of one of the missing fishermen, Nerissa Abrahams.

