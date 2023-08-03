Search for 20-year-old CPUT student from Khayelitsha

Cape Town - A distraught woman is desperately seeking her sister, a 20-year-old first-year CPUT student who went missing on July 5. Sinethemba Mbikanye was last seen when she left her home in Enkanini, in Khayelitsha.

Her sister Nokubonga Mbikanye said her sister left their home saying she was going to visit someone in Philippi. She did not disclose the person’s name or her relation to them. After almost two weeks, Nokubonga, together with Nyanga police and a local radio station, went and searched the area for Sinethemba but without success. Nokubonga said Sinethemba was last seen at Site C in Khayelitsha. Someone told them that she had opened a new Facebook account under the name Innocentia Sne.

This is Sinethemba Mbikanye’s recent Facebook account that might lead to her being found Having a conversation with one of her friends under that account, the information they received led them to a man’s house in Site C. “We went to Site C about a week ago, the guy we met, who had spent time with my sister, told us that she left going to Killarney because that is where she said she was from. We asked him to call her in our presence and the call did not go through. “On Monday, when questioning the man and asking if he managed to talk to her again, he said she responded saying she is in Parklands and that was before she switched her phone off, becoming unreachable ‘til this day.” Nokubonga said.