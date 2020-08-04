Search for gunmen launched after three die in shooting near Khayelitsha taxi rank

Cape Town – The search for gunmen is under way after three people died following a shooting near a taxi rank in Khayelitsha on Monday afternoon. SAPS said Khayelitsha detectives were still scouring the crime scene where the three people came under fire in Site C, Khayelitsha. Two people died on the scene and the third one died on arrival at the hospital. According to SAPS spokesperson Novela Potelwa, it is alleged the deceased – two men (one aged 32 and another one whose age is yet to be determined) – had just met some taxi operators at the Kuwait taxi rank in Site C when two gunmen appeared and fired several shots at them. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) “The victims had visited the taxi rank after one of them was in an accident involving a taxi on Sunday.

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

“The police have activated the 72-hour rule which mobilises resources for the arrest of the assailants. Detectives are hard at work in an effort to apprehend the perpetrators,” Potelwa said.

Anyone with information that could assist in expediting the investigation is urged to contact the police on 08600 10111.

Cape Argus

