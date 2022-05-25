Search for missing Cape woman continues after her car is recovered in Khayelitsha

Cape Town - Police are probing the disappearance of Manenberg mother, 32-year-old Shireen Essop, who went missing in Weltevreden Road, Philippi. Her car was later found in Khayelitsha. Essop was last seen at about 2pm on Monday, in a white Toyota, in Weltevreden Road. Her car was recovered but there is still no sign of Essop.

Story continues below Advertisement

SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed police were searching for Essop and that the circumstances surrounding the incident were being investigated. Police could not provide further information due to the sensitivity of the case, Twigg said. Manenberg Safety Forum chairperson Roegshanda Pascoe said that according to several reports, Essop lived in Manenberg.

A close family member who spoke on condition of anonymity said Essop was originally from Rondebosch but moved to Manenberg. She is married and has a 2-year-old son. About where Essop was last seen, the family member said: “We don’t have the exact location but they said Browns Farm,” and added that Essop’s car was found about 30 to 40 minutes after she went missing. The family member said reports that Essop’s cellphone was also recovered were untrue and that she was on her way home from work and on a call with her mother when the incident occurred.

Story continues below Advertisement

The last words her mother heard coming from her daughter were, “They’re taking me ... they’re taking me.” Women For Change founder Sabrina Walter said they tried to raise as much awareness of the case as possible. “The number of missing women, missing children, raped and abused women and cases of femicide, are getting out of control,” Walter said.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We get so many messages daily of women who have been abused, women who have lost their sisters but the media or the police do not support them. “Women who are missing their sisters, women who have been raped. I don't know how long anti-gender based violence organisations can continue fighting this alone. It's an ongoing war against women and we are being ignored.” Essop was last seen wearing black pants and a mustard top.

Story continues below Advertisement