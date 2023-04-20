Search for missing French sailor and his yacht expands across oceans

Cape Town - With no new leads, the week-long search for French solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler, 56, has expanded across oceans after he went missing off South Africa’s West Coast aboard a mono-hull white yacht, the Akela II, which left Hout Bay Yacht Club (HBYC) on March 2 for Martinique, a Caribbean island. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), French authorities and the SA Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) are appealing to seafarers across the Atlantic and Indian Ocean, and the larger maritime community, to keep a lookout and report anything that could help establish the sailor’s whereabouts and well-being.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said that they were widening their search to the Indian Ocean because it was earlier suspected Dailler was headed across the Atlantic to the French Caribbean, but they had no formal clarity to determine if he had done so. “We are widening our efforts to include the Indian ocean, as he has a sister residing in Australia. We simply have no way and no new leads to suggest he went either way.” The last known contact with Dailler was on his departure from HBYC. Lambinon said the yacht only has marine VHF radio communications on board and was plain white with no yacht name appearing on the hull.

Last Wednesday, the NSRI reported the solo sailor may now be overdue for arrival in Martinique. As of yesterday no further leads or sightings were made. Almar Schutte, operations supervisor of MRCC Cape Town, said: “The yacht and skipper are not considered overdue. MRCC Cape Town was informed of the intended ETA to the skipper’s destination being by the end of this week, and that ETA being subject to prevailing weather and circumstances. “It is for the relevant SAR authority to determine if this is an overdue craft.”