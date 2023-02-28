Search for missing German tourist Nick Frischke ongoing, candlelight vigil to be held

Cape Town - Two weeks after 22-year-old German tourist Nick Frischke disappeared, he still remains missing and the search for his safe return is still ongoing. Frischke, who was at the time of his disappearance a resident at an Airbnb in Pinelands, went missing after he left the premises on foot.

Story continues below Advertisement

Last week the Cape Argus reported that Hout Bay Community Crime Prevention had confirmed that Frischke was last spotted alone on the Hangberg trail. It is also around the Hout Bay area where his credit card was found among items that were discovered in a raid in Hangberg during an operation following a house robbery that occurred on February 21. Following his disappearance, searches had been conducted by the NSRI, a Western Cape Government Health EMS rescue squad drone team, an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rescue squad trail search and rescue team, a police K9 search and rescue team, WSAR (Wilderness Search and Rescue) members and WSAR K9 search and rescue.

A candlelight vigil is expected to be held for missing Frischke on Tuesday on Hout Bay Beach. In Germany meanwhile, a Paypal account has been opened to raise €19 000 (about R370 000) to support his family and local aid organisations in their search. As of Monday, the donations pledged stood at €13 321.60, just over R260 000. The Hout Bay CPF took to Facebook to deny rumours that Frischke had been found, adding that there had been a massive effort from authorities and volunteer services to find him.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The SAPS investigation is at a sensitive stage and everyone is requested to avoid spreading rumours and conjecture,” it said. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said the investigation into the disappearance of Frischke and the search for him were still under way and there were no new developments that could be disclosed at this stage. [email protected]