Search for missing Mitchells Plain fisherman, Nadeem Kellerman

Cape Town - Police and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) are searching for a Mitchells Plain man believed to be missing at sea in Gordons Bay over the weekend. Nadeem Kellerman, 35, was last seen with his family and friends angling along the coastline. NSRI Gordons Bay station commander Alan Meiklejohn said the search continued between Gordons Bay and Sharp Point along the coastline on the R44 Coast Road following the man’s disappearance in unknown circumstances on Saturday. “Fears are that the missing man may have fallen into the sea or may have been washed off rocks but all possibilities are being investigated.” At 2:52pm on Saturday, NSRI Gordons Bay duty crew were activated, the sea rescue craft Spirit of Surfski was launched and a sea rescue vehicle, an EMS rescue squad, police, City Fire and Rescue Services, Law Enforcement and Traffic Services responded.

“The missing man was reportedly last seen about 100 metres from his cousin fishing along the rocks. Later, after he failed to return, they searched for him but found no sign of him and the alarm was raised,” he said.

An extensive search was carried out along the shoreline and at sea along the coastline, he said.

On Tuesday, NSRI Gordons Bay, Law Enforcement and a Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) team conducted a shoreline search and a police dive unit was placed on alert.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the search was continuing with no new developments so far. She added that the police diving unit will continue with the search.

Kellerman was last seen wearing a maroon jacket.

Anyone with information that can assist police in the investigation should contact the Gordons Bay Police station on 0218562677.

