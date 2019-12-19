The Social Development Department is investigating the circumstances around the abandonment of a young girl found on the streets of Seawinds over the weekend. File Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Social Development Department is investigating the circumstances around the abandonment of a young girl found on the streets of Seawinds over the weekend. The toddler, who is believed to be just two years old, was rescued by a concerned resident who saw the girl walking on her own in Spoonbill Crescent on Sunday afternoon.

Lucinda Evans, founder of Philisa Abafazi Bethu, says the woman contacted her for help and she went to collect the little girl, who was dressed in shorts and a vest.

Lucinda says she was at a family braai when the woman called her and she left to fetch the child.

CASE: Lucinda Evans

“I estimated that she is about two years old and she could tell us her name.”

A team of volunteers went to nearby informal settlements to look for the child’s parents, and made pleas on social media, but nobody came forward or reported a missing child.

“She was all alone and anything could have happened to her. I contacted the Social Development Department and the social workers came to collect her on Monday,” adds Lucinda.