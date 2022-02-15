Search still on for Mandalay teen who went missing at Sunset Beach

POLICE divers are still searching for the missing Mandalay teen who was swept out to sea while swimming with friends at Sunset Beach in Milnerton.

Search and rescue operations are still ongoing for the missing 18-year-old who was caught in strong rip currents at Sunset Beach over the weekend while out swimming with three other friends.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) supported by other emergency and rescue organisations initially responded to the incident, successfully taking over rescue operations from bystanders who were able to rescue and pull out the teen’s three friends. However, they were unable to locate the Mandalay teen in the water.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said the rescue teams initiated their efforts just before 3pm on Saturday and continued searching for the missing teen into Sunday before handing over operations to the police diving unit.