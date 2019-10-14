Second safe space on the cards for homeless people in Cape Town









Cape Town - The City is looking at building a second safe space for homeless people before the end of the financial year, one that will “serve as both a place of sanctuary and growth for the homeless”. So said mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien, who spoke at the City’s Street People’s Summit that took place on Thursday, World Homeless Day. Badroodien said the City recognised that the safe space under Culemborg Bridge in the CBD, which opened in July last year, could offer better services to the homeless, and increased protection from the elements. He said it was critical a second safe space “is an actual shelter, which will be an enclosed space which has a roof. The mayor ultimately wants four safe spaces in Cape Town”. Safe spaces should be developed to not only provide the homeless with dignified places to sleep, but to offer them developmental programmes and life-skills training to enable them to be reintegrated with their communities and increase their chances of finding employment. “We want to be able to equip them with enough skills to sustain a life that they can be proud of and a life that continuously connects them to opportunities,” Badroodien said.

One of the main aims of the summit was for different NGOs to inform homeless people about the services they offered so they would be able to access essential services.

Sam Vos from U-Turn Homeless Ministries spoke about the different levels of homelessness in the city and the different ways in which people could assist these vulnerable people.

“Someone who has been on the street for two weeks will have different needs to someone who has been on the street for 12 weeks, and so the assistance offered cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach because at the end of the day the goal should be the long-term rehabilitation of the homeless and their reintegration with their families and into society,” he said.

Jantjie Booysen from the Ubuntu Circle of Courage shelter in Blue Downs said most homeless people had similar needs, and that NGOs should assist each other in meeting these.

A homeless woman, who wanted to be identified only as Cynthia, said she had been sleeping at the Culemborg Bridge safe space for a year, and although it was not ideal, she wished to continue taking refuge there.

“While these NGOs seem to have a lot of great programmes, I do not want to move around and just want to be in one place which feels familiar, and where I know my items are stored,” she said.

A worker from the Street People Unit hands out biscuits to the homeless. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

