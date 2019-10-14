So said mayco member for community services and health Zahid Badroodien, who spoke at the City’s Street People’s Summit that took place on Thursday, World Homeless Day.
Badroodien said the City recognised that the safe space under Culemborg Bridge in the CBD, which opened in July last year, could offer better services to the homeless, and increased protection from the elements. He said it was critical a second safe space “is an actual shelter, which will be an enclosed space which has a roof. The mayor ultimately wants four safe spaces in Cape Town”.
Safe spaces should be developed to not only provide the homeless with dignified places to sleep, but to offer them developmental programmes and life-skills training to enable them to be reintegrated with their communities and increase their chances of finding employment.
“We want to be able to equip them with enough skills to sustain a life that they can be proud of and a life that continuously connects them to opportunities,” Badroodien said.