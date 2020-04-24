Secrecy still shrouds kidnapping of businessman Mohammed Noor Karriem
It comes after a close source said a substantial amount of money had been paid to the kidnappers, but Karriem had yet to be released. According to the source, the family lost contact with the kidnappers last December.
The source also said more than R10 million was paid to the kidnappers. The police said the investigation had proven to be fruitless. “The case is still under investigation with no new developments to report,” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.
The 64-year-old owner of Giant Hyper was forced into his captors’ vehicle while outside his Sweets For Africa shop in Epping on September 23. Since his kidnapping, information has not been forthcoming from family members.
Karriem’s family have also refused to speak to the media since his abduction. After he was snatched, it emerged a R20m ransom was being demanded by the kidnappers.
The Cape Argus tried numerous times to contact Karriem’s brother, but was unsuccessful.
Activist Hanif Loonat, who has close ties with the family, distanced himself from the kidnapping.
“As long as there is denial of any payment that occurred it won't help authorities deal with these cases we are allowing the kidnappings to continue when these criminals should be placed behind bars,” he said. Loonat added he hoped everyone came clean and started being honest.
“My plea is to come clean and tell the authorities because, from what I know, huge amounts have been paid. They must not fool us,” he said.@MarvinCharles17
Cape Argus