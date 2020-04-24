Secrecy still shrouds kidnapping of businessman Mohammed Noor Karriem

Cape Town - There is still a veil of secrecy around the kidnapping, more than seven months ago, of businessman Mohammed Noor Karriem, the owner of Giant Sweets and Sweets for Africa.

It comes after a close source said a substantial amount of money had been paid to the kidnappers, but Karriem had yet to be released. According to the source, the family lost contact with the kidnappers last December.

The source also said more than R10 million was paid to the kidnappers. The police said the investigation had proven to be fruitless. “The case is still under investigation with no new developments to report,” said police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana.

The 64-year-old owner of Giant Hyper was forced into his captors’ vehicle while outside his Sweets For Africa shop in Epping on September 23. Since his kidnapping, information has not been forthcoming from family members.

Karriem’s family have also refused to speak to the media since his abduction. After he was snatched, it emerged a R20m ransom was being demanded by the kidnappers.