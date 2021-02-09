Sections of Monwabisi Beach closed for a week amid desalination plant decommissioning

Cape Town – The City of Cape Town has advised the public sections of Monwabisi Beach will be temporarily closed this week, while contractors undertake the decommissioning of the temporary Monwabisi desalination plant.

The City said the closure, for safety reasons, will take place from today until Saturday, February 13.

“Sections of the beach will be closed during this period, while contractors work on the seaward side to move part of the intake and brine pipelines. These sections of the pipelines will be temporarily stored next to the existing intake infrastructure in the ocean, which is already indicated with a marker buoy at a depth of approximately seven metres, until it can be removed at a later stage,” according to a City spokesperson.

The area will be treated as a construction site and all necessary safety practices and procedures will apply. The City said it would ensure the area was rehabilitated and restored to the same condition as before.

Beachgoers are requested to avoid the construction site and instead make use of the rest of the facilities at the beach.