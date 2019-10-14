Its deputy director-general, Paddy Padayachee, responsible for planning, assessment and information, said staff involved in the printing of question papers had been vetted and had signed non-disclosure agreements to maintain secrecy.
Padayachee said while most provincial departments used their in-house printing facilities for question papers, “the transporting of question papers will take place under police or private security escort”.
“Basically, as the national and provincial departments, our role is to ensure that the exams are credible so that when Umalusi quality assures it, we’re able to indicate that they have given approval and we find that the currency of the certificate is intact, and that when it’s presented by our learners at any institution - whether locally, nationally or internationally - it basically retains its identity as a valid certificate,” Padayachee said.
The department said 147 question papers for the 2019 National Senior Certificate had been set and externally moderated by Umalusi.