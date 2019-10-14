Security around matric exam papers tightened to avert leaks









Staff involved in the printing of question papers has been vetted and has signed non-disclosure agreements to maintain secrecy and avert leaks. Picture: Michael Walker/ African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - Security around matric exam papers has been tightened in a bid to avoid leaks, the National Department of Basic Education said. Its deputy director-general, Paddy Padayachee, responsible for planning, assessment and information, said staff involved in the printing of question papers had been vetted and had signed non-disclosure agreements to maintain secrecy. Padayachee said while most provincial departments used their in-house printing facilities for question papers, “the transporting of question papers will take place under police or private security escort”. “Basically, as the national and provincial departments, our role is to ensure that the exams are credible so that when Umalusi quality assures it, we’re able to indicate that they have given approval and we find that the currency of the certificate is intact, and that when it’s presented by our learners at any institution - whether locally, nationally or internationally - it basically retains its identity as a valid certificate,” Padayachee said. The department said 147 question papers for the 2019 National Senior Certificate had been set and externally moderated by Umalusi.

He said the department, in conjunction with provincial departments, had conducted audits of all exam paper storage points, exam centres, marker appointments and district exam systems.

“The final state of readiness visits to all provincial departments were also conducted last month,” Padayachee said.

Basic Education director-general Mathanzima Mweli said the department had intensified its monitoring and support programmes in an effort to ensure their readiness for the exams.

“As part of ongoing monitoring and support for learners, teachers and officials, the department, including the minister and deputy minister, visited holiday, winter and spring schools,” Mweli said.

ANC Dullah Omar regional secretary Vuyiso Tyhalisisu appealed to the Western Cape Education Department to ensure credibility in the exam process and see that learners were fully supported as they embarked on the final stage of their journey.

This, after Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited Trafalgar High School on Thursday to caution candidates about cheating ahead of their exams.

