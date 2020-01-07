Lotter was killed in an apparent hit on Sunday evening on the corner of Basson and Frans Conradie drives.
Witnesses said they heard what sounded like a machine gun being fired. He was shot multiple times and the bakkie he was driving was riddled with bullets.
The perpetrator wearing a balaclava allegedly climbed out of a grey BMW and fired at the bakkie fatally wounding Lotter and sped away from the scene.
It was alleged that Lotter’s security company had ties with the underworld and that the Sexy Boys gang was behind this attack.