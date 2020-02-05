Cape Town - According to crime and security experts, load shedding during the night influence criminals' behaviour and increases the likelihood of them seeking an opportunity to break into homes.
Johan Burger, a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, said a review of criminal cases has shown a correlation between criminal activities and load shedding.
“Criminals do tend to move into areas where there is load shedding. We shouldn't underestimate the fact that they check the areas and times of load shedding,” said Burger.
G-Force Security Owner Aneez Gierdien said: “Criminals are likely to participate in activities that include housebreakings and car theft during the black-outs. The load shedding has made it a lot easier for them to do at night.
Gierdien said during load shedding, malfunctioning alarms, cameras and electric fences increased the likelihood of crime occurring. Back-up battery power for alarms did not last for long.