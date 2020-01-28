Cape Town - The 31-year-old security guard who said that she was dismissed from her workplace last year after she disclosed her HIV status to a company client has got her job back.
Nomzamo Ntamo, (not her real name), a former security guard posted at a clothing store in Canal Walk, Century City, said she was fired by her employer after she told the store manager about her status. She said this was an “innocent and confidential” conversation with the store manager, but the manager told her employer without her consent.
Ntamo, who has had HIV for more than 10 years after being raped, said it was the first time she had disclosed her status and that she felt discriminated against after she was initially sent to different sites in a bid to frustrate and eventually dismiss her.
“After my story was published, my employer contacted me and apologised for the misunderstanding, and indicated that they would offer support in every decision I made, including my case against the clothing store,” she said.
“I’m happy that I got my job back, but what was done to me made me feel rejected,” she said.