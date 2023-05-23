Security guards demand their salaries after not being paid for two months

Cape Town - Security workers from Chippa Training Academy (CTA), a company owned by soccer club boss Chippa Mpengesi, held a protest outside Prasa offices at Cape Town train station and handed over a memorandum with their grievances. The emotional security guards gathered outside the offices yesterday after their March and April salaries were not paid.

Shop steward Thobela Nkone said the last payment was in February and after not being paid for two months they decided to down tools on May 3. “There’s over 200 of us who have not been paid for both March and April. We tried almost everything to negotiate with both parties – CTA and Prasa – so we can get our salaries. Prasa is not willing to come on board. They claim they have given the muchneeded money to Chippa. “By being here today we are threatened by Prasa. They said we must move or else we’ll be forcefully removed. We were employed here. Chippa does not have any office and Prasa is well aware of that,” he said.

Nkone said most of them were behind with their policy payments. He said some were evicted from their rental homes because they were not able to pay rent. Nkone said both Prasa and Chippa were guilty of ill treating the workers, as they also worked under poor conditions. “When we were employed we were told to purchase our own uniform; the safety boot cost R700 on its own. On some Prasa sites we work without access to electricity, water and toilets,” he said. Employee Akhona Mlindazwe said: “We are saddened about the treatment we keep getting from both parties. We tried talking to Prasa before we opted to call the media.

“We pleaded with them to talk to Chippa Mpengesi and ask him to release our two months salaries that is currently outstanding.” Prasa spokesperson Andiswa Makanda said: “Prasa is in no position to comment on the affairs of a third party. Prasa has made payments to the company according to the invoices submitted and other documents that are required. Prasa does so on a monthly basis.

“We would like to implore the company to communicate to its employees truthfully regarding non-payment of salaries.” CTA’s spokesperson Themba Yawa said: “The company is contracted to Prasa (Western Cape) for the provision of security services in the Cape Town Metropole rail network. “Prasa has since May 2019 failed to honour its contractual obligations in terms of the contract entered into with CTA by not applying yearly increment on invoice of the company owing more than R20 million in arrears.