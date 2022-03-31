Security guards’ fight against Phangela Group gets bloody after reported demotions

Cape Town - More than 200 security officers absorbed into security firm Phangela Group are facing uncertain futures after a dispute with their new employer over changes made to their positions in spite of initial agreements. After the acquisition of the Iliso Protection Services, which supplied the Cape Town Central Improvement District (CCID) with security to monitor the CBD, the Phangela Group allegedly made changes to the contracts of hundreds of its newly absorbed security personnel, reportedly demoting several senior officials without notice.

Phangela’s legal representation Anthea Jansen van Vuuren said the group would not be responding to any allegations as they were unfounded. One of the demoted senior security officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of losing his job, said upon questioning Phangela’s change of tune the security firm had refused to engage with concerned employees, prompting them to stage a protest which escalated matters. “We didn’t have a problem with Phangela until they changed our contracts and working roles despite agreeing not to when they bought Iliso. What they did goes against labour laws, and favours only them. We tried to raise our concerns for the situation to be resolved amicably before the protest, but Phangela was not willing to do so.

“Our union got involved, and we filed cases with the CCMA and the Labour Court, but even that’s dragging. Meanwhile, the company is replacing us one by one. That’s why we approached the EFF because Phangela is intent on destroying our livelihoods. “I was a senior officer with no blemish to my record, but (I got) demoted to make room for new staff who conveniently are all white and coloured.” The aggrieved security officers are members of the Democratic Municipal and Allied Workers Union of South Africa (Demawusa), which confirmed that it had been trying to resolve the matter since it was made aware.

Demawusa spokesperson Nadine Adams said: “We are completely disturbed by the conduct of the Phangela Group. Demawusa was in consultation with Iliso and Phangela in the final stages of their merger when Phangela confirmed that all employee practices would remain the same come March 1, 2022. “As Demawusa, we have raised our concerns with Phangela. We have tried to mediate to resolve the situation before it escalates any more, but Phangela has been sidelining us and undermining anyone who questions its decisions that impact the workers. Our members have reported being intimidated and barred from working. “Phangela is behaving like they are a law unto themselves. Employees in the security sector are as important as everyone else, and they have rights which must be respected,” Adams said.

The CCID said it was aware a group of security guards had expressed unhappiness and concern about how the merger had impacted their working conditions. CEO Tasso Evangelinos said: “We hope that the current situation can be brought to a speedy conclusion.” EFF MP Nosipho Makamba-Botya said: “The workers from Phangela approached the EFF Western Cape Labour Desk because they had lost hope in Demawusa. On March 25, 250 employees were called in for a disciplinary hearing, which we managed to postpone because we wanted to get some advice from our national office.

