See the City of Cape Town's guide for when Stage 4 load shedding affects you

Cape Town - While many may have hoped that Tuesday's Stage 2 load shedding would quickly pass, the power utility revealed that they would instead be implementing Stage 4 load shedding due to "additional breakdowns".





Eskom previously started Stage 1 load shedding on Monday, and then announced it would increase load shedding to Stage 2 from 9am on Tuesday morning.





"Load shedding will move to Stage 4 from 14:00 this afternoon after Koeberg Unit 1 tripped. The unit has been disconnected from the grid due to a fault on the turbine side, however the nuclear reactor remains safe," said Eskom in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon.