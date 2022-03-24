Senior Cape traffic official to appear in court for sexual harassment after delay

Cape Town - Senior provincial traffic official Farrel Payne will appear in the Cape Town Regional Court today following allegations of improper conduct and sexual harassment. Payne made a brief appearance in court on Wednesday, where the matter was rolled over due to the assigned magistrate being ill.

Payne has hired advocate Reuben Liddell as his defence counsel. During proceedings, Liddell made it clear that the defence was ready to proceed with the trial. The matter has been set down to be heard for the duration of two days, and is expected to proceed for plea and trial today. Payne is on R5 000 bail.

He has been charged with sexual assault, crimen injuria, and attempting to commit a sex act in October 2020. It is alleged that Payne sexually harassed a fellow employee at his office and made various inappropriate remarks towards her. The woman, who cannot be named, and another witness were present in court on Wednesday. Speaking outside court, the woman said she had been on incapacity leave since October 2020 and was in and out of clinics due to the mental and emotional strain, but was grateful for the unwavering support of her husband.

“It’s been a rough road and I can just thank the Lord for the strength that He gave me to come this far – I will keep on and I will not stop. What I’ve been through, I don’t wish this upon any woman, but I am strong and I will get through this. I thank the Lord for my husband for standing by me, and my attorney by my side. “I just want justice. Justice must prevail, and I hope that other women will come forward, too, but if they don’t, it’s fine, I can stand alone,” she said. She broke down in tears when she said: “I was robbed of my career, it was the hardest thing.”

Responding to questions posed in the provincial legislature regarding why Payne has not been suspended, MEC Daylin Mitchell in his written response said: “Currently, there is no investigation being undertaken by the department in relation to the court case.” [email protected] Cape Argus