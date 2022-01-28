Senior City of Cape Town manager in hot water for speeding at 156km/h in a 120km zone

Cape Town - A City of Cape Town senior manager is due to appear in the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court next month following his arrest last weekend for driving well over the local speeding limit in Swellendam. Police in the Southern Cape said that the manager was apprehended by Swellendam provincial traffic officials for driving at a speed of 156km/h in a 120km zone on January 15.

Spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said: “The suspect was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, however, I understand that he was later released after a couple of hours under instruction to appear in court on January 25.” However, according to the Swellendam Magistrate’s Court, the manager did not appear in court as scheduled on Monday, leading to his case being moved to February 23. “The case is now with the courts. I believe the City official made contact through his lawyers to have the case postponed in his absentia,” Pojie said.