Senior City of Cape Town official charged with rape of 13-year-old girl

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - A senior official of the City of Cape Town appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court on Monday where he was formally charged with the rape of a 13-year-old girl from Strandfontein. The official, a family friend of the victim, made a brief court appearance and was set to apply for a formal bail application next week. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the man's court appearance. “The suspect has appeared and will be applying for a formal bail application. “The matter has been postponed until June 29. He remains in custody,” Ntabazalila said.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila has said the rape suspect will remain in custody until his bail hearing. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

African News Agency contacted the City of Cape Town to confirm the charges its senior official faces but was advised to contact the SA Police Service.

The suspect was arrested on Friday after the young girl spoke out. He was detained at the Strandfontein police station until his court appearance.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel André Traut confirmed the information but said not many details could be divulged at this stage.

“Please be advised that a 54-year-old man was arrested on Friday in Strandfontein on a charge of rape where the victim is a 13-year-old girl.

“The suspect is due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain today (Monday).

“The circumstances surrounding the case are still under investigation and further details cannot be disclosed at this stage,” Traut said.

According to Daily Voice, the victim who alleged she had been raped and sodomised over a period of three years said she did not speak out as she was afraid “there would be fights”.

But an incident two weeks ago which allegedly took place within the victim’s home led her to break her silence.

The victim claimed the official came into the kitchen while she was busy drying dishes and forced himself on her and that she stabbed him with a fork to free herself.