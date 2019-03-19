Cape Town - A report by workers at the Tygerberg Hospital communication centre described the working environment as “toxic”.

The report, dated January 19 and signed by several employees, said fear, victimisation, abuse, racism and unfairness “cannot be allowed to continue unabated in the work environment”.

The report further said young employees were too scared to complain for fear of reprisal and victimisation.

The allegations are levelled against a senior member at the communication centre.

Western Cape Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever confirmed the department was aware of the allegations. In one case highlighted in the report - which the Cape Argus has seen - it is alleged that the accused used CCTV cameras to zoom in on a call taker’s exposed underwear and shared it with male colleagues.

It is also alleged that the accused, after he enquired about two female African workers at a function, purportedly said: “Hoekom is die k*ff*rs altyd laat. Dit is die waarheid die k*ff*rs is altyd laat." [Why are the k*ff*rs always late. It's the truth, k*ff*rs are always late]

It is also alleged that he called a black female worker “black c*nt” and later referred to it as a practical joke.

Workers who have signed the report demand that serious action be taken against the perpetrator and that he be immediately removed from the call centre until an investigation is conducted.

Van der Heever said: “The matter was brought to management attention via the correct channels very recently. The department is handling this matter internally and cannot divulge any further information at this stage.”

