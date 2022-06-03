Senior traffic official back in court over sexual harassment allegations

Cape Town - Senior provincial traffic official Farrel Payne will appear in the Cape Town Regional Court today where he is expected to enter a plea on the allegations of improper conduct and sexual harassment levelled against him. This comes after the matter was postponed on Thursday for the media to bring a formal application with legal representation requesting to broadcast proceedings.

Both the State and the defence objected to the media’s initial application, but the magistrate said that because South Africa was a democracy, the media would have an opportunity to explain their application in court this morning. Payne last appeared in court in March this year when the matter was set down for two days. On Thursday the defence indicated that they were ready to proceed with the trial and that Payne would enter a plea on the next occasion.

He has been charged with sexual assault, crimen injuria, and attempting to commit a sex act in October 2020. Payne is said to have sexually harassed a colleague at his office and made various inappropriate remarks to her. He is out on bail of R5 000. Outside court, Nehawu held a demonstration in support of the complainant.