Sensory garden launched for visually impaired at League of Friends of the Blind

Cape Town - In celebration of World Children’s Day on Wednesday, the League of Friends of the Blind (LOFOB) Foundation launched a sensory garden designed to create a unique and interactive space for the visually impaired. LOFOB is a non-governmental organisation, which caters to the needs of blind and visually impaired individuals.

The organisation also consists of a pre-school and a hostel for adults. As the preschoolers and adults on Wednesday made their way to their new sensory garden, there was excitement all around and questions asked about the different plants. Dean Petersen, owner and managing director at The Plantsman Gardening and Landscaping Services, said the garden is divided into four sensors: smell, touch, sound and taste, and different types of plants have been planted that encompass them.

“The sensory garden is designed to engage senses but is particularly targeted towards the visually impaired. “It was amazing to see how they engaged with the garden, it was unexpected how quickly they got involved in the garden, which is a testimony to how we laid it out because we raised the garden beds up from the floor, which makes it easy for people to interact.” The garden consists of edible plants like basil, mint, camomile, citronella, lavender, rosemary, jasmine and thyme.

A visually impaired Joy McCarthy, 68, described the experience as “awesome”. “I am an aromatherapist so when I first smelt the different plants I immediately thought of the different oils I work with. “I love the garden and it teaches us to not take nature for granted.

“I look forward to spending more time in the garden and taking the little ones with me.” May-Ling Sing-Petersen from the LOFOB Foundation added that they plan to make the entire ground at LOFOB a sensory garden. “I am happy that we get to launch the sensory garden and seeing how something as simple as this can evoke happiness and a smile. It was fantastic to see how they engage with the plants and how they knew what the different plants are for because their senses are already heightened.”