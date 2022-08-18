Sentencing of ANC’s Andile Lili for inciting Ses’khona members postponed until September

Cape Town - ANC MPL Andile Lili, who was convicted in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in May for inciting members of the Ses’khona People’s Rights Movement to commit murder and common assault outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court, will now have to wait until September to know his fate. The sentencing proceedings in the case in which Lili was also found guilty of attending illegal gatherings outside the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on August 12, 2014 and again on July 28, 2015 were yesterday postponed until September 9.

The proceedings were expected to resume on Wednesday but the withdrawal of Lili’s attorney last week meant that a new attorney had to come on record and needs time to familiarise himself with the case. Following the conviction in May, National Prosecution Authority (NPA) advocate Peter Damon said: “Justice has finally prevailed. The prosecution is satisfied with the verdict and message that all persons within the Republic of South Africa, are subject to the rule of law.” At the time of the incident that led to the conviction, Lili led the Ses’khona People’s Movement which he founded after being suspended from the ANC for leading protesters to throw human excrement on the steps of the provincial government, demanding flush toilets for informal settlements.

Lili had appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court accused of a 2013 incident when he had led members of the movement in dumping human waste at the Cape Town International Airport's Departure Terminal. Cape Argus