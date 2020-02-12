Sentencing proceedings for Jeremiah Ruiters' killer delayed









Sentencing proceedings in the case of murdered Kensington toddler Jeremiah Ruiters has been hit by another delay. Cape Town - Sentencing proceedings in the case of murdered Kensington toddler Jeremiah Ruiters has been hit by another delay. On Tuesday, the probation and social worker’s report for the child’s mother, Abigail Ruiters, and her former boyfriend, Ameerodien Peters, were due to be handed in to the Western Cape High Court, but the State explained that the reports were yet to be completed. State prosecutor advocate Maria Marshall requested a postponement. “The matter is on the roll for sentencing proceedings to begin. A request has been made for the matter to be postponed,” she submitted. Ruiters and Peters looked as if they dressed for a date.

Peters could be seen sporting a new green T-shirt and a fresh fade haircut, while Ruiters, who was wearing a red Lacoste shirt, had her hair blown out and was done up with red lipstick and black eyeliner.

Back in December, Peters was found guilty of rape, child neglect and the murder of one-year-old of Jeremiah, while Ruiters was only found guilty of child neglect.

The pair were acquitted on child neglect pertaining to Ruiters’ surviving children, Kiana (eight at the time) and Zara (three at the time).

Ruiters was also acquitted on the charge of murder.

Jeremiah was murdered on 12 June, 2017. He had sustained multiple and extensive injuries, including a broken spine and 14 broken ribs.

The toddler's cause of death was determined to be multiple, blunt-force trauma.

The matter has been postponed until 2 March.

