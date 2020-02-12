On Tuesday, the probation and social worker’s report for the child’s mother, Abigail Ruiters, and her former boyfriend, Ameerodien Peters, were due to be handed in to the Western Cape High Court, but the State explained that the reports were yet to be completed.
State prosecutor advocate Maria Marshall requested a postponement.
“The matter is on the roll for sentencing proceedings to begin. A request has been made for the matter to be postponed,” she submitted.
Ruiters and Peters looked as if they dressed for a date.