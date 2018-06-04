POWER: The Western Cape had the higest increase in electricity provision, according to the Non Financial Census of Municipalities report.

Cape Town - Stats SA’s latest statistics show that municipalities in the Western Cape and North West provinces reported an increase in the use of bucket toilets.

Statistics released on Monday show the Western Cape reported an increase of 11.4% and North West an increase of 4%.

“Every municipality has its own situation and own constraints, in terms of new areas developing, that would like to have these services compared to areas which do have these services,” deputy director general of Economic studies at Stats SA, Joe de Beer said.

There was a decrease in the number of bucket toilets supplied by municipalities nationally, he said, from 68480 in 2016 to 62042 in 2017. De Beer said that the point of the research was to indicate the number of consumer units receiving services.

“The message that we get is that there is an increase in the number of consumer units and services, and we also see that the number of indigent household has decreased slightly,” De Beer said.

The Non Financial Census of Municipalities report also indicated that the provision of water increased by 2.1% between 2016 and 2017 nationally.

It also showed the highest provincial increases of electricity was in the Western Cape with 3.9% while the lowest increase was recorded in the Eastern Cape with 0.3%. The data was collected throughout the 2016/17 financial year by all municipalities countrywide. The report shows 3.5million indigent households were identified by municipalities last year. Some 2.6million benefited from the indigent support system while 2.1million benefited from free basic electricity, provided by municipalities.

“A number of issues could come out when residents protest, such as the quality of service and the cost factor. It could be certain issues within the municipality that could delay the process of supplying services,” chief director of Government Financial Statistics, Dr Patrick Naidoo, said. He said the quality of service delivery remains a heated topic.

“In Khayelitsha, we still have people forced to relieve themselves in the cold. It’s utterly disgusting. That report should have focused on ways to improve the quality and provision of services,” Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson, Ndithini Tyhido, said.

