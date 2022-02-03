Services at Macassar municipal offices fully restored

Cape Town - Almost four years after the Macassar municipal offices were torched during a service delivery protest, the provision of services has now been fully restored. In 2018, residents burnt down the local housing office in Bind Road after they could not get hold of the former ward councillor.

The protest was in response to the City’s failure to provide basic services in the area and a lack of housing. Computer equipment, furniture and office records were destroyed in the fire. Community leader Russell Rassie said residents had to travel to neighbouring wards in Somerset West and Strand to obtain assistance. “This was especially difficult for the elderly and the unemployed. Macassar is a community where the majority of the residents are unemployed, and it was a challenge having to travel to Somerset West for minor inquiries.

“This also put pressure on these other areas’ council offices and caused long queues,” he said. Rassie said he hoped the new ward councillor engaged with the community and he commended him for what he had managed to do in a short space of time. Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said that after his election in November, he asked City officials to prioritise the return of the services to the building.