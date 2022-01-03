Set of twins among 175 babies born on New Year’s Day

Cape Town - The provincial Health Department reported that 175 babies, including a set of twins, were born on January 1 at public health facilities. Of the babies born on New Year’s Day, 93 were boys and 82 were girls. The first baby boy was born at Mowbray Maternity Hospital to mother Phumeza Jezile. The second, also a boy, was born at Karl Bremer Hospital to mother Melony Rank.

The third baby was a girl born at Helderberg Hospital to mother Nastehoshuute Abdullah. One set of twins – two girls – were born at Tygerberg Hospital. Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said: “I wish to congratulate all parents on the safe arrival of their newborns and wish them many years of happiness and good health. May you cherish the time together with your little ones, as parenthood is one of the best journeys.” Mbombo emphasised the importance of the first 1 000 days of a baby’s life. She said a child’s health was most vulnerable during the first 1 000 days of its life.

This period, which begins at conception and lasts until a child’s second birthday, offers a unique window of opportunity to shape healthier and more prosperous futures, she added. “We as the Western Cape government health (department) are excited to be part of this journey, from your baby’s first immunisation to their first steps. We are here to support you. I encourage all parents to remember the importance of the first 1 000 days of a child’s life. “It is important to create a nurturing and healthy environment for your baby, along with good nutrition, which can impact on a child’s ability to develop and learn. Ensure that your baby is fully immunised and follow the advice of health workers at your local clinic.