CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police have established a task team following a series of shootings in Khayelitsha, Nyanga and Samora Machel on Sunday and in the early hours of Monday morning in which seven people were killed.



In a statement, police said the cases are being investigated separately.





Police spokeswoman Noloyiso Rwexana said five people were shot dead during a series of house robberies in Samora Machel on Sunday.





In another incident on Sunday night, a woman, 28, was shot dead after nine men stormed a tavern in Site B, Khayelitsha and opened fire on patrons. Thirteen others were injured.





Rwexana said some of the patrons were robbed of their belongings.





In another shooting at a tavern in Harare on Monday morning, a 25-year-old man was killed and four others wounded when one gunman opened fire on patrons.





"Robbery as a motive is not ruled out as personal belongings were robbed from the victims in some of the incidents," Police said.





"Provincial task team comprising organised crime detectives is working around the clock pursuing leads...."





* Detectives have appealed to anyone with information about the shootings to contact Colonel Joseph Komani on 064 752 1423.



