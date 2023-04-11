Seven-year-old Parkwood girl left paralysed after being caught in gang crossfire

Cape Town - A 7-year-old girl from Parkwood is recovering at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital after she was caught in gang crossfire over the weekend which left her paralysed in her lower body. Nasiegha Williams was playing with friends in her aunt’s yard at Moosa Park on Thursday night when she was hit by a stray bullet that lodged in her back and damaged her spine and a kidney.

Her father Jacques Isaacs said the Parkwood Primary School Grade 2 pupil would not be able to walk and that he would be by her bedside until she was discharged from the hospital. Isaacs said the family was not familiar with the suspect but knew him by name. He said they were relieved that the man had been arrested, and called on the justice system to ensure that the perpetrator paid for his actions. “I was not at home when the incident occurred, and was called and told that my daughter was shot, and they didn't immediately tell me the details and the damage that she had suffered and what had happened exactly.

“The following day, upon finding out who did it, I went to the guy who after talking to him apologised, saying he didn't mean to do it. I told him that he must do the right thing and hand himself over to the police,” he said. Nasiegha Williams with her father Jacques Isaacs Isaacs said Nasiegha was a playful child who loved to dance. He said his daughter would now need an electric wheelchair when she was discharged from hospital. “Everyone is traumatised and still cannot believe what happened to Nasiegha, and especially upon hearing the news from the doctor that she won't be able to walk again. However, I believe that my daughter will be able to walk again one day.

“The shootings occur randomly here. However, I never thought that it would happen to my daughter. We were never prepared and never expected such a thing to happen. She wasn’t in the wrong, but was playing like any other kid would,” he said. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said Grassy Park police were investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. Twigg said an attempted murder case had been registered for investigation, and a 27-year-old man was arrested and was expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s court today.