Seventh suspect arrested in connection with murder of Atlantis teen Jordan Moore

Cape Town – Another suspect has been implicated in the murder of 16-year-old Jordan Moore from Atlantis in the Western Cape. This brings the number of suspects to 7. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the arrest. “A 22-year-old suspect was arrested on Tuesday in the murder case and once charged, he will appear before the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court,” Van Wyk said. On Tuesday, four suspects were charged with the murder of Moore, from Saxon Sea, on November 6.

Scores of community members stood outside the court, calling for their heads.

Residents, including many pupils, carried placards calling for the death penalty, no bail for the accused and justice for Moore.

Previously, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the accused would be applying for bail.

“This morning, four more accused appeared at the same court on the same charges of murder as the other two suspects. Their case has been postponed to November 24, 2020, for a formal bail application,” he said.

Last week, two suspects aged 18 and 24 also appeared for the murder.

The pair abandoned their bail application and their case has been postponed to January 22, 2021.

According to reports, Moore and two friends were approached by two men who allegedly confronted them in Rietsanger Avenue in Robinvale.

The men allegedly forced the trio to buy them liquor at a local shebeen. Two of the youngsters fled and sought help, but Moore was unable to escape.

It is alleged the perpetrators abducted Moore, stabbed him and had their dog maul him to death.

African News Agency (ANA)