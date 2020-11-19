Seventh suspect in Jordan Moore murder case makes his court appearance

Cape Town - The seventh suspect implicated in the gruesome murder of 16-year-old Jordan Moore from the Western Cape appeared in the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The 22-year-old man made a brief appearance and was charged with murder. Spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the accused’s appearance. “The seventh accused person charged with the murder of Jordan Moore appeared at the Atlantis Magistrate’s Court this morning (Thursday). “He abandoned his bail application,” Ntabazalila said.

During the accused’s appearance, scores of residents of Atlantis, including school pupils, came out demanding justice for Moore and for bail to be denied for the accused.

On Tuesday, four suspects were charged with the murder of Moore, from Saxon Sea, on November 6.

The four are expected to make a bail application on November 24.

Last week, two suspects aged 18 and 24 also appeared for the murder.

The pair abandoned their bail application and their case has been postponed to January 22, 2021.

According to reports, Moore and two friends were approached by two men who allegedly confronted them in Rietsanger Avenue in Robinvale.

The men allegedly forced the trio to buy them liquor at a local shebeen. Two of the youngsters managed to flee and seek help, but Moore was unable to escape.

It is alleged the perpetrators abducted Moore, stabbed him and had their dog maul him to death.

Moore’s funeral is to take place in Atlantis on Saturday at the New Apostolic Church in Saxon Sea, and from there a private cremation ceremony will take place.

African News Agency (ANA)