Several arrests made in Cape Town for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition

Cape Town - Scores of people have been found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, leading to numerous arrests across Cape Town. Lansdowne police pursued suspects after hearing gunshots fired at about 11.15am near Lansdowne Corner Mall, on Saturday. Police pursued a vehicle and two men, aged 26 and 28, were arrested and a 9mm pistol with ammunition recovered.

Manenberg police arrested a man, 35, on Saturday and confiscated a 6.35mm pistol with ammunition, after the suspect pointed the firearm at someone in Thames Avenue. Once charged, the suspects are due in the Wynberg and Athlone Magistrate’s Courts, respectively. On Thursday, the Maitland Flying Squad with Hawks acted on a tip-off related to a fraudulent transaction. Police stopped and searched a suspicious vehicle in Bellville and confiscated 318 boxes of beer worth an estimated R348 000.

Ten suspects, aged 25- 55 were arrested and detained on a charge of stolen property and due the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court. The Manenberg Crime Prevention Unit on patrol in Heideveld on Friday, received information of gang members transporting firearms to Noreen Court. Police searched a suspicious vehicle and a man, 28, was arrested for the possession of a 9mm pistol with ammunition. The suspect will appear at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court. Meanwhile, several suspects are set to appear in various courts today for the possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

On Wednesday, Milnerton police arrested a man, 31, for the possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition and possession of stolen property in Du Noon. A pistol with no serial number with ammunition and seven cellphones were found in his possession. The Provincial Extortion Task Team followed up on information received which led them to an address in Site B, Khayelitsha. Members found a pistol and assorted rounds of ammunition hidden in a black cooler box. A 39-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.