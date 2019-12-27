Several breakthroughs in fight against crime in Western Cape









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Cape Town – The police made several breakthroughs in the fight against crime in the province over the Christmas holidays, with many suspects expected to appear in different courts today, including those in possession of unlicensed firearms. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said following an incident where a five-year-old boy was shot dead on Saturday when gangsters fired shots in Drury Court, Lavender Hill, Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detectives have been working around the clock in search of the perpetrators of the act. Potelwa said on Monday afternoon the police apprehended two suspects who are between the ages of 24 and 29 in connection with the murder and attempted murder. “A 22-year-old was also shot and seriously wounded. He was taken to hospital for medical assistance,” Potelwa said. The two suspects were believed to be linked to a series of other cases and were expected to appear in court today.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the endeavours of the Anti-Gang Unit to turn the tide against crime were fruitful when two suspects were arrested in possession of unlicensed firearms in Hawston on Tuesday.

“The police acted on intelligence and conducted a search at a residence in Hanover Circle where a 28-year-old male suspect was arrested for being in possession of a prohibited 9mm pistol and ammunition,” said Traut.

Additional information was pursued which led the police to a residence in Linford Road where a 33-year-old male suspect was arrested with a .22 calibre rifle without a licence, ammunition and an assortment of drugs.

“Both suspects are scheduled to make their court appearances in Hermanus today. On Monday, members of the AGU found an abandoned 9mm firearm in Fawley Court Lavender Hill.

“It is suspected that the firearm was used in a recent murder in the area,” said Traut.

The circumstances surrounding the discovery were still under investigation, and no one has been arrested as yet.

On Wednesday, the acting provincial commissioner of the Western Cape police, Sindile Mfazi visited operational forces deployed on beaches and crime affected areas.

Police Minister Bheki Cele will be joining the police’s Safer Festive Season operations at the Promenade Mall in Mitchells Plain, Nyanga Bus Terminus, Ngulube Drive in Nyanga, Junxion Mall in Brown’s Farm and a roadblock on Stellenbosch Arterial Road today.

Cele’s spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Cele would be joined by the police top management.

“Cele will embark on community engagements by visiting public spaces, also inspect police operations and multidisciplinary roadblocks, to assess the safety plans in place ensuring residents and holidaymakers in the province are safe and feel safe during the holiday season,” Themba said.

