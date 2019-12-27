Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said following an incident where a five-year-old boy was shot dead on Saturday when gangsters fired shots in Drury Court, Lavender Hill, Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) detectives have been working around the clock in search of the perpetrators of the act.
Potelwa said on Monday afternoon the police apprehended two suspects who are between the ages of 24 and 29 in connection with the murder and attempted murder.
“A 22-year-old was also shot and seriously wounded. He was taken to hospital for medical assistance,” Potelwa said.
The two suspects were believed to be linked to a series of other cases and were expected to appear in court today.