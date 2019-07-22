Islamic Relief volunteers at work at Talfalah Primary School in Manenberg. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Volunteers from Islamic Relief in the UK spruced up several classrooms at Talfalah Primary School in Manenberg over the weekend. Four classrooms were repaired and painted by Islamic Relief UK volunteers on Friday as part of Islamic Relief Western Cape’s Just Help One programme, which aims to restore dignity among the youth in deprived communities.

Talfalah Primary principal Ashraf Karriem said many parents on the Cape Flats area were unemployed and a huge impact was made on the lives of learners through the donations of outside organisations.

“The learners have such a little, yet they still make successful stories, and through the help of these charity organisations success is made a little easier for them,” said Karriem.

Government schools such as Talfalah Primary often struggle with building maintenance because of limited funds and help from non-profit organisations is essential for the conservation of a school.

The four classrooms that were refurbished will be used as classrooms where the learners can focus on reading.

“At foundation phase, colour plays a massive role in the learning process of children.

“If they are put into a dull environment, their results are also bleak. The brightening and colouring of the classrooms will make a big impact in the way they’re going to learn,” said Karriem.

Islamic Relief also donated 112 winter packs, which included a scarf, beanie, new school shoes and a warm jacket, to learners at the school.

Karriem said that it was difficult for the learners to attend school during winter. Many of them arrived in the morning soaking wet because they had no rain jackets and their school shoes were either broken, or they had no socks on, he said.

These winter packages would also help avoid absenteeism, he said.

Islamic Relief WC raised R50000 for their Just Help One winter programme.

They will also provide winter packages to orphanages at An-Nur Educational Centre in Gatesville.

Regional programmes officer at Islamic Relief WC Levona van Aarde said: “These children may live in impoverished areas, however we have noticed that these same children still want to go to school, even though they have bare feet or only have broken school shoes.

“This donation will encourage them to attend school further.”

