Several individuals interviewed in SACP member Siyabulela Siswana, daughter's murder

Update: A previous version of this article mentioned that a 27-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Siyabulela Siswana, and his 6-year-old daughter. This has been amended as according to SAPS the accused was involved in a different murder in the same neighbourhood. They did not distinguish him from the Siswana case in our inquiry.

Cape Town - Provincial detectives are interviewing several individuals as part of the investigation into the murder of the 44-year-old community leader and his six-year-old daughter on Wednesday evening in Mfuleni, according to SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"The investigation that is unfolding is expected to determine the motive for the shooting," said Rwexana.

Rwexana said: “Reports indicate that two suspects whose faces were concealed walked into Siswana’s home in Extension Six, Mfuleni and one of the suspects who was armed, fired several shots at the occupants. As a result, Siswana and his daughter died.”





A number of trade unions including Cosatu, have sent messages of condolences and support to the family.





SACP Provincial Secretary Benson Ngqentsu called the Wednesday night shooting “an assassination” and describing the incident said: “After sustaining severe wounds as a result of a hail of bullets, Siyabulela, his daughter and wife were rushed to hospital. Unfortunately, Siyabulela and his daughter perished. His wife is fighting for her life.”





Ngqentsu said: “ As the South African Communist Party, we refuse to speculate because if we speculate, then we will be narrowing the scope for investigation. However, we urge our law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned till the perpetrators are apprehended.”





"Comrade Siswana was a hard-working, committed, selfless leader. He was a committed community developer and an embodiment of this ANC-headed alliance," said Ngqentsu.





The SACP's Masonwabe Sokoyi said that as secretary of Brian Bunting region, Siswana had the responsibility to lead the communist party and all its struggles in Cape Town.





Acting Provincial Secretary of the Young Communist League of South Africa Western Cape Lutho Mhlontlo said: “Without speculation, we are dismayed at his family's assassination and view such within the scale of escalating violence in our society. A thorough investigation has to be done in this matter.”





Meanwhile, a 27-year old man has appeared in court charged for murder, attempted murder and possession on unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The suspect was also found in possession of an unlicensed firearm, .38 revolver with ammunition.

