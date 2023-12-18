Several pro-Palestine solidarity protests at weekend

Cape Town - Pro-Palestine supporters protested outside the Zara store at the V&A Waterfront on Saturday, following a recent campaign by the fashion house depicting ruins and body shrouds eerily similar to scenes from the besieged and war-torn Gaza Strip, Palestine. The protesters wore white T-shirts with the Zara logo crossed out while carrying faux shrouded bodies of children.

Protest organiser Insaaf Manuel from Belgravia Estate said that the protest was to create awareness around the insensitive and tone-deaf advert. “The decision was taken to protest at Zara to create global awareness that the ad was not to market a particular clothing line but to mock our martyrs of Palestine, and to expose the Zara brand as supporters of genocide,” Manuel said. At least 18 000 to 20 000 Palestinians are reported to have been killed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) since October 7, and an estimated 50 000 injured.

She said the protest was peaceful but the protesters were harassed by a group of about five people, who took images of each protester, including the children. Two of the protesting women were singled out and harassed by the group after the protest. “They started to harass them by saying he was going to have them arrested and started taking pictures of the two of them and of her motor vehicle.

“The apology that they (Zara) put out, it is totally insufficient because first it’s a very weak and lame apology and then also, we don’t also read into what they are apologising for, so they are very evasive.” A similar protest was held at Zara in Sandton, Johannesburg. Protesters also gathered at Cape Union Mart, which had seen several demonstrations outside of its store. In 2015, the Yakir Keren Hayesod Award was awarded to Cape Union Mart’s Philip Krawitz at a ceremony in Jerusalem. Krawitz is also the chairperson of the United Jewish Campaign’s Board of Trustees. The campaign raises funds for “both local and Israeli causes, including Keren Hayesod”. The Keren Hayesod-United Israel Appeal is the fundraising arm of Israel.

The call for the boycott of the Cape Union Mart Group comprising Cape Union Mart, K-Way, Poetry and Sparks & Ellis, was led by Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and the SA BDS Coalition. “Protesters gathered to draw attention to the trivialising of the Palestinian holocaust perpetrated by the Israeli junta and the insensitivity embedded in Zara’s marketing strategy, mocking and downplaying the plight of the Palestinian people,” PSC spokesperson Usuf Chikte said. “Calls for an official apology from Zara International and a dissociation from these callous and inhumane methods by local stores and a re-evaluation of their marketing methods was made through the peaceful assembly.”

Protester Magmuda October said they wanted shoppers to be conscious about ethical consumerism. “We want to send a message that consumers have the power to boycott brands that serve causes that are anti-humanity, that serve genocidal causes.” V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said the protests went by without incident.

“We monitor all protests that do come into the precinct, as do the SAPS. Generally, protesters are peaceful and don’t hinder visitors. Our tenants understand this.” In a statement, Zara said its latest Atelier campaign “The Jacket”, was conceived in July and photographed in September and were meant to show a series of images of unfinished sculptures in a sculptor’s studio. “Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created. Zara regrets that misunderstanding and we reaffirm our deep respect towards everyone.”

Meanwhile, the Mitchells Plain-Palestine Action Network (MPPAN) held its first march in solidarity with Palestine, on Saturday. The massive march formed part of its Palestine solidarity campaign in Mitchells Plain. The network advocating for human rights and justice for the Palestinian people consists of local organisations and political parties. These include the ANC, ANC Youth League, Al Jama-ah, the GOOD Party, the Imamat Council of Mitchells Plain, Muslim Judicial Council, Da’iratu Tahfeethil Qur’an, As-Suhbah, AMR Youth Group, the National Freedom Party, Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Pagad and Youth for Al-Quds.