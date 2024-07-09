Severe weather conditions to continue hitting Cape Town as level 8 warning issued

Cape Town - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 8 warning for disruptive rain on Thursday over Cape Town, Drakenstein, and Stellenbosch. SAWS says 24-hour rainfall accumulations of 40 to 60 mm are expected, reaching 80 to 100mm in mountainous areas.

This comes as the Western Cape is currently facing severe weather conditions, which have resulted in heavy rain, flooding, and wind. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, Anton Bredell, said they noted the warning, which is rated as a low probability, but with potentially severe consequences should it materialise. “We are concerned about the possibility of flooding, mudslides and rockfalls, and as such urge people to remain safe avoid unnecessary travel and keep informed through reputable news outlets,“ Bredell said.

The Department of Local Government, the Department of Water and Sanitation and the City of Cape Town met today to discuss the controlled release of 50m³/second water from the Wemmershoek dam into the Berg River as a proactive and precautionary measure, starting Tuesday afternoon until Friday morning. “This controlled release will create a buffer to absorb some of the expected inflow from Thursday’s rain, reducing the risk of flooding downstream,” Bredell said. Bredell further added that large parts of the province again received significant amounts of rain today, and humanitarian efforts to provide shelter, food, and blankets continue throughout the province.

“We will together with our private sector partners distribute close to 9 000 hot meals and more than 1 000 blankets to people in need today,” Bredell said. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, dam levels across the province are rising, and at 05:00 Tuesday morning, the following unverified levels were reported: Theewaterskloof Dam at 71%

Berg River Dam at 97%

Clan William Dam at 94%

Wemmershoek Dam at 83% Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde reiterated that the PDMC and other stakeholders are monitoring the series of cold fronts very closely.