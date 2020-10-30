Sexual grooming added to Cape jazz musician’s rape, sexual assault charges

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – A well-known Cape Town jazz musician is now facing a sexual grooming charge, after already facing rape, and sexual assault charges. The musician made his second appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Friday morning. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed the added charge. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case of a Cape Town jazz musician was on the roll at the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court this morning. “He is charged with rape, sexual assault and sexual grooming.”

The musician, who still cannot be named as ordered by the magistrate, first appeared in July after it emerged a victim aged 21 opened the case against him.

He was released on a R1 000 bail, with conditions.

It is believed the 21-year-old was sexually assaulted from the age of 14 until last year.

It is understood there are more victims who are yet to come forward.

The accused has shared the stage with numerous renowned artists.

And was the interim national deputy chairperson of the Trade Union for Musicians of SA.

Ntabazalila said the case was postponed until February 26, 2021 for further investigations.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day?

We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication, must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).