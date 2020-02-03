Isaacs, whose friends described him as a true gentleman, was a fierce critic of apartheid and one of the most respected journalists of his time. He retired in 1999.
He made his mark in journalism through his reporting on issues that affected the community.
“He broke the colour barrier in terms of being the very first coloured reporter at the Argus. My dad was very passionate about his work and a very dedicated servant to his community.
"Many of his stories were carried on the front pages of the newspaper up to four times a week. My dad leaves behind a great legacy as many other journalists of colour followed in his footsteps,” Isaacs’s son Zulfiq said on Sunday.