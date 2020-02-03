Sharkey Isaacs, first journalist of colour to work at Cape Argus dies









Sharkey Isaacs, a former Cape Argus reporter and first journalist of colour to work at the newspaper, died in hospital on Sunday. PICTURE: Hannes Thiart/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - Sharkey Isaacs, a former Cape Argus reporter and first journalist of colour to work at the newspaper, died in hospital on Sunday morning after a long illness. He was 76. Isaacs, whose friends described him as a true gentleman, was a fierce critic of apartheid and one of the most respected journalists of his time. He retired in 1999. He made his mark in journalism through his reporting on issues that affected the community. “He broke the colour barrier in terms of being the very first coloured reporter at the Argus. My dad was very passionate about his work and a very dedicated servant to his community. "Many of his stories were carried on the front pages of the newspaper up to four times a week. My dad leaves behind a great legacy as many other journalists of colour followed in his footsteps,” Isaacs’s son Zulfiq said on Sunday.

He said his dad had the opportunity to study in London and was an active supporter of the Struggle. "He fought the system through the use of his pen.” Isaacs was ill for some time.

He will be buried according to Muslim rites today. The funeral started at 10am at his home, 84 Chester Road, Walmer Estate, then at the Azzavia Mosque, then proceeds to the Mowbray cemetery.

Isaacs leaves two sons and five grandchildren.

