Shawco requests public support to further aid needy









TAKING CARE: Two UCT medical students attend to children from one of the rural communities where they provided free health care through the 750km for Health campaign. Picture: Shawco Cape Town - The Students’ Health and Welfare Centres Organisation (Shawco) is appealing to the public to assist with keeping the organisation up and running. Shawco Health, a community- based outreach organisation, gives free primary health-care services to communities in dire need in Cape Town. The organisation, established by UCT in 1943, relies on funding by the public and corporate sponsors. It’s run by the university’s health sciences students along with volunteer doctors, dispensing nurses and drivers. Through Shawco Health, readily accessible quality health-care services are provided to communities that often struggle to attain these. It also enables students to gain practical knowledge and hands-on experience, culminating in impactful change in the affected communities.

“With 850 volunteers seeing 4500 patients a year in over 200 clinics, we keep records of our activities through an online data capturing system. The best testimony to our work, however, is the countless stories recounted daily detailing how Shawco has changed lives,” explained head of fund-raising, Kauthar Salie.

She added: “We’re seeking to enhance our sustainability through funding of various areas and therefore need to make our name and our brand more widely known.”

Shawco Health Clinics operate from three fully-equipped mobile clinics as well as permanent structures.

Services offered include screening for common conditions such as HIV, TB, diabetes, hypertension and cervical cancer. Patients can also be examined for a range of common complaints such as skin conditions, diarrhoea, chest infections and work-related injuries such as back pain.

Screening for children presenting with developmental delays, learning difficulties, hearing defects and speech impediments are also offered. Medications used to treat a range of conditions are given free to patients.

To support the work carried out by Shawco Health, call 0214066740/ 0843809732 or email health. [email protected]

Visit the Shawco Health website and social media pages for more information.

Cape Argus