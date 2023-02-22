Shekhinah and Goodluck to serenade the crowd at the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts

Cape Town events are not only back, but they are also buzzing with a new revived energy, from facilitating world-class talent at beautiful venues to hosting iconic concerts at picturesque gardens. This weekend, at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts will be hosting another segment of its renowned summer concerts, showcasing home-grown talent and internationally acclaimed musicians Shekhinah and GoodLuck.

The SAMA Best Pop Album award winners, who have both played at the Summer Sunset Concerts in the past, will be making their return this Sunday, February 26, 2023. Commenting on the chosen talent for the upcoming concert, a spokesperson for the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts said GoodLuck, who have over 80 million streams on Spotify and Apple Music, will headline the Sunset concert. She said: “As one of South Africa’s most successful music exports, Jules, Ben and Tim have been touring the world since 2013, using their music as a force for good.

“They have produced a string of gold selling records for singles ‘Back in the Day’, ‘Be Yourself’ and ‘Take it Easy’, and a platinum selling record for the single ‘I’ve Been Thinking About You’.” “Their pioneering tech set-up features drum machines, synthesisers, electronic percussion, saxophone and vocals,” the spokesperon said. GoodLuck. File Picture “The band have risen to fame in South Africa as one of the most celebrated pop bands selling out shows in South Africa, Germany, The Netherlands, The UK, Namibia and Vietnam.

“Their performance promises to be as electrifying and dazzling as their energy.” “We will also be hosting South African singer-songwriter Shekhinah, who will kick off this double dose of musical magic when she brings her popular pop and R&B beats to the masses.” “Shekhinah made her first debut to the world when she competed in South Africa’s seventh and eighth seasons of ”SA Idols“.

“In May of 2021, a decade later, she released her second studio album, ”Trouble in Paradise“, which secured 3 SAMA nominations and won the award for Best Pop Album in 2022. “Throughout her career as an artist, she has joined international superstars such as John Legend, Ed Sheeran and Toni Braxton on the South African leg of their world tours.” “We are calling on all Capetonians, music lovers and everyone in between to come and enjoy an afternoon listening to a world-class musical performance on the slopes of Table Mountain. Pack a picnic or pre-order from the Kirstenbosch Tea Room (24 hours in advance) or Moyo Restaurant (five days in advance), with all details on the Kirstenbosch website,” she said.

Tickets for the Summer Sunset concerts cost between R190/p-R260/p at www.webtickets.co.za or the Kirstenbosch Ticket Office. The Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts at the famed National Botanical Garden are held in partnership with the City of Cape Town. Speaking on behalf of the City, safety and security mayco member JP Smith said: “The City of Cape Town is proud to partner with the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts to showcase some of South Africa's most legendary artists.