Shelter house for at-risk women and children appeals for emergency funding

Cape Town - A Cape Town shelter is appealing for assistance to ensure that its operational costs are covered and lifesaving services for at-risk women and children continues. Established in 2014, The Safe House in Fish Hoek, opened its doors in 2015 following a revamp.

The Safe House executive director Kathy Cronje said they were currently funded by the Department of Social Development (DSD) for 15 beds, but went up to 20 beds during the Covid-19 pandemic. A little over 30% of funds to sustain the shelter is received from the DSD and the rest is sourced from other streams such as donations, sponsorships and partnerships. The shelter must raise an additional R80 000 per month for the 15 beds.

“It is stipulated that the clients may only stay here for three months, but sometimes it is impossible to let them leave,” Cronje said. “More often than not, the clients come in with just the clothes on their backs. They come from the hospitals, SAPS, DSD, the court, the clinic, Open Door or any of our other partners. They then require many things, like opening cases, medical treatment, dental treatment, protection orders, IDs, clothes and other practical things,” Cronje said. “Apart from this, we offer a holistic perspective theory, therapeutic services, substance abuse rehabilitation for certain substances, job readiness, skills development, educational development, physical activity, spiritual development, recreational activities and programmes and community outreach.”

Since opening, the shelter has received 1 010 clients and currently caters for 14 people. The shelter is now trying to raise R320 000 for the next three months to cover holistic care for 20 clients per month. Non-profit organisation Women For Change has been using its social media platforms to raise awareness of the shelter’s financial struggles as well as some of the required emergency funds.

Founder Sabrina Walter said the organisation had been supporting the Safe House since 2020 with physical and financial donations. “And we are proud to be able to support such important efforts. Within 48 hours, we have raised close to R20 000, which is amazing and shows the power of community,” Walter said. “It’s heartbreaking that even with rising statistics, the government keeps failing us. It’s a disgrace that the burden lies on us, a non-profit organisation keeping other organisations alive. When will the numbers of abused, raped and killed women (be) high enough for our state to act accordingly.”