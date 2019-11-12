Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s signature event, the annual Festive Lights Switch-On, will take place on Sunday, 1 December 2019 on the Grand Parade.
Celebrating 50 years in 2019, this eagerly awaited, free open-air event is set to usher in summer and the beginning of the festive season with a star-studded line-up including performances by Sho Madjozi, Ndlovu Youth Choir, YoungstaCPT and more.
‘The switching on of the festive lights is something all of Cape Town looks forward to as it signals the start of the festive season. This year’s theme focuses on diversity, which is what Cape Town reflects and different communities across the city are expected to be part of this celebration of togetherness and sharing. We look forward to a wonderful evening of music and welcoming the spirit of the season,’ said Executive Mayor Dan Plato.
Easily the biggest event of its kind in Cape Town, and certainly one of the most enjoyable, the Festive Lights Switch-On appeals to locals and visitors alike. The entertainment spans all genres and age groups, making this event the ideal place for the entire family to spend quality time together, meet new friends, and sing and dance along to some of the best live entertainment South Africa has to offer.
Aside from the acts on stage, the show stopping moments are when the festive lights are switched on, and the fantastic - now legendary - video mapping display is shown. These will leave the crowds watching in wonder as Cape Town opens its window to the world.