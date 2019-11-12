Sho Madjozi, YoungstaCPT will perform at Cape Town's Festive Lights Switch-On









Celebrating 50 years in 2019, this eagerly awaited, free open-air event is set to usher in summer and the beginning of the festive season with a star-studded line-up including performances by Sho Madjozi, Ndlovu Youth Choir, YoungstaCPT and more. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s signature event, the annual Festive Lights Switch-On, will take place on Sunday, 1 December 2019 on the Grand Parade. Celebrating 50 years in 2019, this eagerly awaited, free open-air event is set to usher in summer and the beginning of the festive season with a star-studded line-up including performances by Sho Madjozi, Ndlovu Youth Choir, YoungstaCPT and more. ‘The switching on of the festive lights is something all of Cape Town looks forward to as it signals the start of the festive season. This year’s theme focuses on diversity, which is what Cape Town reflects and different communities across the city are expected to be part of this celebration of togetherness and sharing. We look forward to a wonderful evening of music and welcoming the spirit of the season,’ said Executive Mayor Dan Plato. Easily the biggest event of its kind in Cape Town, and certainly one of the most enjoyable, the Festive Lights Switch-On appeals to locals and visitors alike. The entertainment spans all genres and age groups, making this event the ideal place for the entire family to spend quality time together, meet new friends, and sing and dance along to some of the best live entertainment South Africa has to offer. Aside from the acts on stage, the show stopping moments are when the festive lights are switched on, and the fantastic - now legendary - video mapping display is shown. These will leave the crowds watching in wonder as Cape Town opens its window to the world.

Festive lights on Adderley Street celebrate its 50th anniversary. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

The artist line-up includes live performances by:

Young performers from The Zip Zap Circus

Early B

The Unknown Dance Crew

Andries Vermeulen

YoungstaCPT

Gemini

Ndlovu Youth Choir

Sho Madjozi

Also performing on the day will be the winner of the Festive Lights Switch-On 2019 Music Challenge. Upcoming musicians can enter for a chance to perform by submitting a video online before midnight on Sunday, 24 November 2019. Enter now: http://flsomusicchallenge2019.co.za/

This year’s theme Cape Town: Window to the World reflects the diversity that thrives in the Cape. The Festive Lights Switch-On occasion provides citizens with the unique opportunity to come together in unity and show the world just why this city is the number one leading events destination in Africa, and around the globe. Competitions geared to exemplifying the theme, will also be activated on the day with loads of cool prizes up for grabs.

Mayor Dan Plato stands with YoungstaCPT and the carnival in Adderley Street. Picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Follow the hashtag #FLSO2019 on social media to win some fantastic prizes!

The theme also resonates in another challenge the city has launched this year – the Festive Lights Switch-On 2019 Waste to Art Challenge, which asks students 16 years and under to create art pieces (pictures, clothing, furniture, sculptures etc) from waste materials, to be showcased in a specially created gallery.

Young artists can enter by submitting an image of their artworks online before midnight on Thursday, 21 November 2019. Enter now: http://flsomusicchallenge2019.co.za/

The Festive Lights Switch-On 2019 is FREE for all. No ticket required. Event details below:

Date: Sunday, 1 December 2019

Venue: Grand Parade, Cape Town

Time: From 16:00