Shock after vet surgeon, Dr Natheem Jacobs, dies after being stabbed by thieves

Cape Town - Shocked family and neighbours gathered at the home of an SPCA veterinarian for his funeral service after he was stabbed to death early Thursday morning. Dr Natheem Jacobs, 27, was awakened by a noise coming from outside his home in Athlone and then noticed someone trying to steal the wheels off his wife’s car.

Jacobs was stabbed in the chest after confronting the thieve and died on his way to hospital. Jacobs was the son-in-law of Western Province Rugby Football Union deputy president Moneeb Levy, who said in a Facebook post: “May the Almighty grant my son-in-law Mogamat Natheem Jacobs a high abode in Jannah Ameen … and place Sabr in the heart of my daughter Iman and all family … please keep us in your du’ahs.” A next-door neighbour and friend of the vet who had witnessed the commotion said: “It was (at) about midnight when I ran out.

“I woke up after hearing a scuffle and a loud metal sound which later I saw came from a baseball bat hitting the ground. “Before running out, I looked through the window and noticed a figure running past our house. I then quickly put on some clothes and ran out but by the time that I got outside, during that moment, someone was screaming ‘call an ambulance’. “The victim was lying on the side of the road. I called the police, but his brother came and took him to the hospital. I think he passed away on their way there,” said the neighbour, who chose to remain anonymous.

Dr Natheem Jacobs, 27, was awakened by a noise coming from outside his home in Athlone. Picture: SPCA On Wednesday, Jacobs had just signed a contract for permanent employment with the SPCA after he had completed his community service between the Wingfield Animal Health Centre and the Cape of Good Hope SPCA. Jacobs, while completing his compulsory community service, had been supervised by SPCA board member Dr Ayoub Banderker. His sister, Sarah Jacobs, described him as “the softest and the most kind-hearted person that I know”. This, she said, would be echoed by those who had known him.

“My brother was the cool and calm in the storm kind of person. If I was ever in a situation, he would be the one to calm me down. I will miss him so much. “The saddest part about this whole thing is that nobody deserves this, the way he died, and especially since he was not a violent person. He died trying to protect his family and his wife. I hope that we will get justice for his death,” said Jacobs. In a statement, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA extended its deepest condolences to his family.

“We hope that his family will find comfort in knowing that we will remain forever inspired by his passion for his work and compassion for animals. “He will be remembered through every animal that comes through our doors and his dedication to welfare will keep reminding us why we can never give up fighting against animal cruelty,” read the statement. On Thursday afternoon, Jacobs was buried in accordance with Muslim rites, with friends, family and neighbours filling Lady May Street in Athlone where his home was located.

His bir was carried by a group of men to Masjid-ur-Raghmah before proceeding to Mowbray Muslim cemetery for his burial. SAPS spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “Circumstances surrounding the death of a 27-year-old man, who was stabbed at a premises in Lady May Street, Garlandale, Athlone, on March 3 at 12.12am are under investigation. A murder case was opened for investigation. “According to reports, the deceased was stabbed with a knife and was transported to a nearby medical facility for medical assistance where he succumbed due to the extent of injuries he had sustained, on arrival at the hospital.”