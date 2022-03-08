Shock as 15-year-old nephew of famed Cape musician held for his parents' murder

Cape Town - A 15-year-old boy, has appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court after his arrest at the weekend in connection with the murder of both his parents. The boy, who is being represented by prominent Cape Town criminal defence attorney William Booth, has been released into the custody of a close relative, and the case has been postponed to March 17 for further investigation.

“Evidently this is a family-related matter because the situation is unfortunately tragic. The youngster I’m representing appeared in court and was released into the care of a close family member. The case was postponed to a later date for further investigation and a possible psychiatric evaluation and assessment of the youngster,” Booth said. Police in Brackenfell say they are still looking into the shooting which left the teen and his young sister orphaned. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Police officers stationed at Brackenfell responded to a shooting incident on Sunday evening at about 6pm in Sharon Crescent, Protea Heights.

“Upon arrival officers discovered the bodies of a 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman. The victims had been shot multiple times and fatally wounded. Both victims were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics, and a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested,” Twigg said. To confirm the tragic death of their loved ones, the Lucas family appointed Bridgette Brukman as the family spokesperson. On Monday, Brukman released a statement saying that the Lucas family had experienced a grave tragedy and loss.

“At this time, the family are asking that you respect their privacy as they deal with the death of Warren and Arlene Lucas.” Warren Lucas is the brother of famed Cape singer Craig Lucas. The shocking double homicide has rocked the quiet community of Protea Heights in Brackenfell. As residents and neighbours go over what could have triggered the Lucas’ son into allegedly killing both his parents.

A resident who lives a few metres from the Lucas home recounted to the Cape Argus how she had found out about the deaths of her neighbours, saying that she had just come home from an errand to see police vehicles at the victims’ home. “The Lucas family was such a lovely family I was about to go into business with Warren. I can’t believe he is dead. “I really didn’t see this coming, up until I saw the police cars, it didn’t sink in. I’m beyond shocked.

